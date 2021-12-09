By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire forced residents out of a public high rise in Arnold Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Arnold Manor on Horne Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

When NewsChopper 2 got on the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the building and crews were working to put the fire out. Several firefighters could be seen gathered around the front of the building.

Fire officials said the fire started as an electrical fire in a fourth floor apartment. Cell phone videos show bright flames pouring out of windows.

Everyone made it out safely, but several people told KDKA’s Shelley Bortz the real hero is an Arnold police officer.

A woman who uses a wheelchair was stuck in her apartment below where the fire started. Her daughter said the police officer carried her in her wheelchair out of the building to safety. And she’s not the only resident he helped.

“There was a guy stuck in right here, the cop went and grabbed a ladder off the fireman truck, broke the window with the flashlight as he’s yelling at the fireman to do their job and to get the people out,” one resident said.

Some residents didn’t even realize what was going on until they saw flames and smoke pouring from the high rise.

“I kept an eye on the building, watched for any victims that were inside that might need to get out and saw a gentleman that was in a window and he was basically waiting for us to come up and get him,” said Officer Christian.

Several people were treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.