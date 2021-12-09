By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award honors Steelers founder Art Rooney and recognizes players for their fair play, respect for the game and integrity.
One player from every team is nominated and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by the NFL Legends Community. Current players have the final say, and the winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.
It's Roethlisberger's first nomination. The award was created in 2014.
A list of nominees can be found here.