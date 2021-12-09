By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The mother and father of an infant found dead in the wall of a Charleroi home are being charged with criminal homicide.
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis have been charged with criminal homicide, to go along with charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice.
A forensic examination found that child had suffered from broken ribs.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
