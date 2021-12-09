ONE WEEK AWAYKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 690 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 534 are confirmed cases and 156 are probable.

There have been 9,427 total hospitalizations and 156,669 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,498.

