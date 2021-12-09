By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a dozen people were indicted in a takedown of a multi-state drug ring authorities said trafficked a large amount of cocaine into western Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Killing Woman From Erie And Dumping Her Body Into Bay Charged With First-Degree Murder
The federal four-count indictment unsealed Thursday names 16 people, seven of which are from Pittsburgh, West Mifflin, North Versailles and Elizabeth. It’s the result of a five-month-long wiretap investigation, prosecutors said.READ MORE: Operation Santa Military Carnival Turns To Pittsburgh Community For Help
“These individuals are charged with the trafficking and distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine from the source cities of Atlanta, Georgia, and Detroit, Michigan, to the streets of Allegheny County,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a press release. “My office will continue to dismantle drug trafficking networks that poison our communities and threaten the safety of our citizens.”
The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of more than $400,000 in alleged drug money.MORE NEWS: US Expands Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters, Opens Extra Doses To 16- And 17-Year Olds
The DEA said the organization distributed “significant amounts of cocaine” not only in the Pittsburgh area, but in other states.