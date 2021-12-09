PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month into 2022.

It’s not like December has been cold so far.

Out of the first eight days of the month, four of those days we have seen highs reaching into the 50s. Overall the monthly average is 1.3° warmer than average.

These stats are a little misleading as we have seen our share of chilly conditions for most daylight hours. I expect that over the rest of the month we are going to see a lot of 50 degree days, but the number of days starting off with temperatures below 32 degrees will be fewer than normal.

Conditions needed for an inch of snow to be on the ground look to be unlikely through the 25th.

Rudolph may still be needed though to help guide Santa’s sleigh through any rainstorms.

Looking at today’s weather, highs will be back in the 40s today after seeing a high of 31 degrees on Wednesday.

Similar to yesterday, skies will be cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be light, out of the southeast at around 5mph. I have noon temperatures in the mid-30s.

Today will be dry.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.