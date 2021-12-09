By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YULEE, Fla. (KDKA) – A woman who was missing from Butler County for years before she became the prime suspect in a Florida woman’s death has been found guilty of first degree murder.

The verdict came Thursday shortly after the judge gave the jury in Nassau County, Florida the case, CBS affiliate WJAX reported.

Kimberly Kessler was the sole suspect in Joleen Cummings’ death, although WJAX reported a body has never been found. Cummings, a mother of three, went missing in May of 2018.

Kessler was also found guilty of grand theft of a motor vehicle after investigators said she was seen on surveillance video parking Cummings’ vehicle at a Home Depot parking lot in Yulee, WJAX reported.

The two worked together at a hair salon.

Kessler disappeared from Butler County back in 2004. However, police said she was living under an assumed name and using a fake Social Security Number in Florida.

Court documents showed Kessler admitted to investigators that she had been running from the FBI for 25 years and was wanted in several states, WJAX reported in 2018.

Kessler was given multiple opportunities to testify during her trial, but she was removed because of what WJAX called “routine outbursts.”