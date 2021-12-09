By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local man man who threatened to blow up government buildings last year will spend more than five years in prison.
Kurt Cofano was sentenced on Wednesday.
Cofano was arrested in Mt. Lebanon last July.
Police say they found guns and explosives in his car, as well as detonators, triggers, and fuses.
More explosives were found at his house, according to police.