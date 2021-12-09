By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen in over a week.READ MORE: Butler County Woman Kimberly Kessler Found Guilty In Joleen Cummings' 2018 Florida Murder
Police are looking for 63-year-old Donald Arrington. He was last seen on Dec. 1 around 1 p.m., police said.READ MORE: SEA Board Approves Sale Of Pittsburgh Penguins To Fenway Sports Group
He’s described as 5-foot-9, weighing 255 pounds.
He has mobility issues and requires medication, police said. He’s known to frequent the Pittsburgh and Homewood area.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 690 New Coronavirus Cases
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.