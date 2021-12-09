By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters and local leaders teamed up on Wednesday to spread the “warmth.”READ MORE: One Person Hospitalized In Overnight Downtown Shooting
Their efforts helped provide new winter coats for children to make sure they’re cozy this winter.
The firefighters and State Senator Lindsey Williams handed out coats at the Larimer Consensus Group as a part of “Operation Warm.”READ MORE: Man And 2 Children Killed In Ohio Apartment Parking Lot Shooting
Fundraising efforts from Duquesne Light and the firefighters made it possible to provide the coats.
“The firefighters work all year long to fundraise for this program they do it in other locations around the city and it’s great to be a small part of making a kid’s day, when they get to pick a coat with the color they like, it really makes your heart feel good,” Sen. Williams said.MORE NEWS: 4 WVU Students Referred To Office Of Student Conduct For False Online Posts
Along with coats, families were also able to get help with unemployment as well as notary services.