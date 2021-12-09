HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest state championship scores right here!

PIAA State Finals

6A

Mt. Lebanon vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Saturday)

5A

Penn-Trafford vs. Imhotep Charter (Friday)

4A

Aliqippa 34, Bishop McDevitt 27

3A

Central Valley vs. Wyomissing (Saturday)

2A

Serra Catholic vs. Southern Columbia Area (Friday)