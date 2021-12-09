By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The best wide receiver in college football is right here in Pittsburgh.

Pitt’s Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday. The honor is given to the best wide receiver in college football.

Biletnikoff Award 🏆 Winner Pitt's Jordan Addison wins one of the most prestigious awards in college football! Best Receiver in the Nation ✨https://t.co/QfPfRFchZG#H2P » @BiletnikoffAwrd pic.twitter.com/MZD48KV2Ph — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 10, 2021

Addison is the third Panther to win the award, joining Antonio Bryant and Larry Fitzgerald. The sophomore wide receiver beat out Purdue’s David Bell and Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

“This is an absolutely incredible honor,” Addison said in a release. “Every day at our practice facility I walk past the Biletnikoff Award trophies won by Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Bryant. I always go up and put my hand on the trophy because it was my goal to one day win it. I am so humbled and blessed to join those all-time greats.”

Addison has 93 catches for 1,479 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns so far this season.