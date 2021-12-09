By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A threat posted to social media was proven to be a hoax, according to University of Pittsburgh Police.
The threat was posted on Wednesday.

We are aware of threat made on social media yesterday. The individual was identified and contacted. The threat was determined to be a hoax. Charges forthcoming.
— Pitt Police (@PittPolice) December 9, 2021
Police say they have found the original poster and that charges will be pending against them.
