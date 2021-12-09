ONE WEEK AWAYKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
Police say the threat was a hoax.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A threat posted to social media was proven to be a hoax, according to University of Pittsburgh Police.

The threat was posted on Wednesday.

Police say they have found the original poster and that charges will be pending against them.

