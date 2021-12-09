By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) — The Steelers' comeback came up short in Thursday's 36-28 loss to the Vikings.
Pittsburgh trailed 23-0 at halftime before cutting its deficit to 29-20 with 12 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But the Vikings responded on their next possession, scoring a touchdown to go ahead 36-20. Pittsburgh responded quickly, getting within 36-28 with 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh had one last possession but could not reach the end zone.
