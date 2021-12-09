Check out what’s coming up on our next show December 11 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-Meet Baby Koah, Pittsburgh’s biggest little sports fan

-Fan Cave: Chris Carney from Alabama even brews his own Steelers beer

-412 Fan’atics: Greg Teegarden – A lifelong Steelers fan wish comes true

-412 Fan’atics: Amy Stumpf and Gary Raley, Father/Daughter Steeler fans from Denver

-We dive into The Panther Pitt, the student section at football games (re-broadcast)

-We drop a hot new Pittsburgh fight song from Jordan York and Gallo Locknez in a world premiere! Be the first to hear it…

Follow us for more show updates:

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com.

Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates: