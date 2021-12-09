Check out what’s coming up on our next show December 11 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:
-Meet Baby Koah, Pittsburgh’s biggest little sports fanREAD MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 690 New Coronavirus Cases
-Fan Cave: Chris Carney from Alabama even brews his own Steelers beer
-412 Fan’atics: Greg Teegarden – A lifelong Steelers fan wish comes true
-412 Fan’atics: Amy Stumpf and Gary Raley, Father/Daughter Steeler fans from Denver
-We dive into The Panther Pitt, the student section at football games (re-broadcast)READ MORE: Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Holiday Light Displays
-We drop a hot new Pittsburgh fight song from Jordan York and Gallo Locknez in a world premiere! Be the first to hear it…
Follow us for more show updates:
Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com.
Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!MORE NEWS: Pitt Police Investigates After Threat Made On Social Media
Follow us for more show updates: