BY: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group has cleared another hurdle.

Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Sports and Exhibition Authority board members unanimously approved a change in control that will give Boston-based Fenway Sports Group a majority ownership of the franchise, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The deal needed approval from the SEA because the new ownership would take control of the PPG Paints Arena and former Civic Arena site in the Lower Hill.

The last step is for the NHL board of governors to approve the sale, which the Post-Gazette reported could happen Thursday or Friday.

Current owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will remain with the team in an ownership role.

The Fenway Sports Group, valued around $7 billion, currently owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and Roush Fenway Racing.

There are no details of the sale yet, but some experts predict the team could be sold for $700 million to $900 million.