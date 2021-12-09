PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Team PTL is joining forces with the Best of the Batch Foundation to host a toy drive for children this holiday season!

Pittsburgh Today Live will be teaming up with Charlie Batch, his Best of the Batch Foundation, and Pittsburgh Public Schools from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Ross Park Mall.

If you would like to help this cause and meet Team PTL, please bring new, unwrapped toys to the Ross Park Mall parking lot behind Macy’s. There will be signs at the mall directing people to the location. Just look for the PTL car!

Charlie Batch, his wife, and the Best of the Batch Foundation have been hosting “Batch of Toys,” a series of toy drives to help bring Christmas cheer to area kids and caregivers for over 15 years.

To learn more about the Best of the Batch Foundation and their charitable efforts, click here.