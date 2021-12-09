By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Stanwix Street is currently completely blocked off due to a semi-truck getting stuck at an intersection.
The truck became stuck at the intersection of Stanwix Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard.
Crews are currently working to get the truck out of the intersection, but it's expected to take several hours.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.