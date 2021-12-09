ONE WEEK AWAYKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Holiday Market, Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cascade Galleria in New Castle, which has sat largely vacant for years, will see new life this holiday season.

READ MORE: Driver’s Body Found Miles Away From highway Crash Scene

Formerly known as the Towne Mall, the building will turn into a pop-up holiday market this weekend.

(Photo: Visit Lawrence County)

READ MORE: Fire Forces Residents From Assisted Living Facility In Arnold

It’ll be open Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Santa will also visit every day from 5 to 8 p.m.

Stores will be filled with more than 75 vendors, perfect for finding unique Christmas gifts.

MORE NEWS: Butler County Woman Kimberly Kessler Found Guilty In Joleen Cummings' 2018 Florida Murder

The full list of businesses can be found here.