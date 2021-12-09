By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cascade Galleria in New Castle, which has sat largely vacant for years, will see new life this holiday season.
Formerly known as the Towne Mall, the building will turn into a pop-up holiday market this weekend.
It’ll be open Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Santa will also visit every day from 5 to 8 p.m.
It'll be open Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Santa will also visit every day from 5 to 8 p.m.

Stores will be filled with more than 75 vendors, perfect for finding unique Christmas gifts.
The full list of businesses can be found here.