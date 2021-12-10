By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONTREAL (KDKA) – The former Penguins’ netminder and fan-favorite is now just one of three in NHL history to record 500 wins.

Marc-Andre Fleury, a 2003 first overall pick of the Penguins, is now stopping pucks for the Chicago Blackhawks and on Thursday night recorded his 500th NHL victory in a 2-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens.

The milestones and awards have been piling up Flower over the past couple of seasons.

Despite winning the Vezina Trophy, the award given to the NHL’s most outstanding goalie, in 2021, Fleury was traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks this past offseason.

While speculation floated that he may call it a career due to the trade, he decided against it and suited up for Chicago.

Following the Penguins’ 2017 Stanley Cup victory, Fleury was exposed and ultimately claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft that summer.

His win on Thursday night puts him with Hockey Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only goalies in NHL history to record 500 or more wins.