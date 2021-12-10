Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Majesty

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Majesty came to Animal Friends after he was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan. He started out as a very shy cat, but after spending some time with our dedicated staff and volunteers over the past several months, his true personality is beginning to shine. He loves to spend his time lounging and playing with shoelaces. Majesty has mild hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a disease that causes a thickening of the heart muscle. He doesn’t have any clinical signs at this time, but his condition will need to be monitored to help him continue to feel his best!

To find out more about how to adopt Majesty, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sunshine

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sunshine was found as a stray on 7/16/21 and we can only guess that she is young, probably less than 1-year-old. She is very sweet and friendly. She has been out and about in the cat room, but after awhile she becomes overwhelmed. We think she would do best in a house with only 1 or 2 cats. We do not know yet how she is around dogs, but we do know that she loves people and attention.

To find out more about how to adopt Sunshine, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

