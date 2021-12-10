By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kenny Pickett was honored with the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Friday in Baltimore before leaving for the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York City Saturday.

Pickett is the first Pitt player to win the award, which since 1987 has gone to college football’s top upperclassman quarterback who is scheduled to graduate with his class.

The trophy presentation took place at an awards dinner Friday in Baltimore.

Very kind words about Kenny Pickett from Johnny Unitas Jr at tonight’s event in Baltimore @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yVMwcDQGoo — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 11, 2021

Born in Pittsburgh, Unitas is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Unitas played for the Baltimore Colts from 1956 to 1972, then finished his career with the San Diego Chargers in 1973.

“It’s special knowing it hasn’t been done at Pitt and all the great quarterbacks that have come through our university, it’s very special,” he said.

Next Pickett will head up to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation as one of four finalists.

“Win or lose, I’m just extremely grateful to be there, so thank you to all my coaches and teammates who helped me get there,” he said.

Pickett also said he’s still undecided about playing in the Peach Bowl. He wants to talk it over with his family and head coach Pat Narduzzi and make a decision sometime next week.