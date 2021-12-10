PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for something to do with the family to celebrate the holidays, many things that were closed last year because of the pandemic are back open.

Kidsburgh has several holiday guides of things to do, including a Guide to Ten holiday light displays in the area.

1. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

If you prefer to stay warm in your car, there are lots of drive-through light displays, starting with one of the biggest you’ll find – Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Big Butler Fairgrounds.

You’ll drive through two miles of holiday lights, choreographed to holiday music on your car’s radio.

2. Pittsburgh Zoo

Shadrack’s is a classic light show, but if you want something new, it’s only the second year the Pittsburgh Zoo lets you drive through the park among the animals. The zoo added thirty new displays this year. It fills up fast so get your timed ticket.

3. The Clinton Christmas Light-Up Celebration

KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen says her personal favorite is billed as the “best kept holiday secret in Pittsburgh” – the Clinton Christmas Light-up Celebration.

It’s in Clinton, near the Pittsburgh airport, and it’s a mile-long cruise that winds through the woods. It’s all constructed and manned by volunteers with proceeds going to local charities. This hometown, homespun display is what the holidays are about.

4. Fun For All

If you’re up for some exercise, you can play mini-golf while you enjoy the lights at Fun For All in Cranberry’s two putt putt courses.

5. Kennywood Holiday Lights

You can walk through Kennywood Park and see Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree and live performances from local dance and music groups. And it’s been said the lights look even better when you’re spinning around on the rides!

6. Phipps Conservatory Winter Flower Show and Light Garden

Phipps Conservatory in Oakland has one of the most beautiful displays you’ll ever see, with live flowers and trees and an interactive miniature railroad inside, plus an outdoor light display.

These are just six of the ten local light displays. Go to Kidsburgh.org to see the rest of the list of ten and for details on all of them.