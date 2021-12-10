PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After last year’s “Nutcracker” had to be virtual because of the pandemic, the dancing sugarplums and snowflakes are back on stage at the Benedum Center this year, starting Dec. 10.
The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker" opens at 8 a.m. Friday for a run of nineteen shows through Dec. 29.
It's a tradition for many people to see the local touches in the show, like the Kauffman's Clock, the Point in the snow scene and the Heinz delivery cart.
There's also a special sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 17-th at 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $29 and you can learn more here.