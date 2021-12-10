By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects are on the run after stealing cash from Sunoco in Oakland.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend
Around 3:15 a.m. this morning, Pittsburgh Police were called to the gas station on Craft Avenue for reports of a robbery.
Once they arrived, they spoke with a witness who said two men entered the store with guns and demanded cash out of the register.READ MORE: Peters Township Police Investigating Fatal Crash
The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
One suspect is described as wearing a blue hoodie with a dark mask and the other was in all black with a mask and a hat.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Judge Denies Sheldon Jeter's Request For A New Trial
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details