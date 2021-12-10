HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two suspects are on the run after stealing cash from Sunoco in Oakland.

Around 3:15 a.m. this morning, Pittsburgh Police were called to the gas station on Craft Avenue for reports of a robbery.

Once they arrived, they spoke with a witness who said two men entered the store with guns and demanded cash out of the register.

The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

One suspect is described as wearing a blue hoodie with a dark mask and the other was in all black with a mask and a hat.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

