PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.READ MORE: Restaurants Look To Holiday Parties For Business Boost
After the games, you can find all the latest state championship scores right here!
PIAA:
Class 2A:READ MORE: Swissvale Bar Raising Money With Hot Sausage Sandwiches For Free Care Fund
Championship:
Southern Columbia 62, Serra Catholic 25
Class 5A:
Championship:MORE NEWS: Police: Man Uses Phone Charger Cord To Strangle Mother In West Mifflin
Penn-Trafford 17, Imhotep Charter 14, OT
WE ARE STATE CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/tO1jwqsRNJ
— Penn-Trafford Athletics (@PTWarriors) December 11, 2021