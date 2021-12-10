By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A person is in custody after detectives investigating a report of a missing woman found her dead Friday.READ MORE: Kidsburgh: Best Holiday Light Displays In Pittsburgh
The 52-year-old woman was found dead in the 700 block of Eastman Street at about 12:45 p.m.
“She was the victim of a homicide,” according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department. “A suspect is in custody.”READ MORE: 'Nutcracker' Begins In-Person Run At Benedum Center
The identities of the victim and suspect were not disclosed, nor was a cause of death immediately released.
It’s not clear how investigators found the suspect.MORE NEWS: Neapolitan Presepio Returns To Carnegie Museum of Art
KDKA-TV has a crew en route to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.