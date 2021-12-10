By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt Panthers captain Cal Adomitis cut off his signature golden locks after raising over $114,000 for children with cancer, far surpassing the goal he bet his hair on.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled NCAA players can use their name and likeness, Adomitis put his “likeness” on the line. Specifically his hair. The deal: raise $94,000 for Children’s Hospital and he would cut his hair.

He raised more than $114,000, and on Friday, he followed through on his promise.

Before the big chop, Adomitis spent some time at Heinz Field with his new teammates from Cal’s Kids. The kids fighting cancer got a chance to throw the ball around with the long snapper.

He said cutting off his hair to raise money for Children’s was his way of giving back.

“The actual idea grew from something I used to joke around with my old roommates about. When I first grew my hair long, they were like, ‘how much would it cost for us to cut your hair?’ Coming into this year, with the excitement around this team, I thought we could really capitalize on that to raise money for a great cause and then shave it off at the end after doing something good,” he said.

When game time came, Cal didn’t call for a timeout. A man of his word, all his long hair was chopped off.