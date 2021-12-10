By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans heading to the ballgames at PNC Park this upcoming season will see some changes.READ MORE: Lawrenceville's Doughboy Statue Gets New Lights
The outfield sections are getting a facelift with the goal to improve the fan experience.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend
According to a report at our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the changes expected will include new food concepts at concession stands, casual seating, tributes to iconic players in Pirates’ history, and more children’s play areas.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Oakland Gas Station
They are expecting to have the upgrades completed by next season.