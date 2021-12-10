PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s.

By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy.

Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning.

Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s

There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty. Areas in Ohio are looking at a risk for tornados. Here wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph and we will have heavy downpours as the line associated with a strong cold front approaches the region.

We wake up to temperatures in the 60s and then quickly fall through the day. There’s even a chance you could see rain and snow mixing by the night but no snow accumulation to worry about.

Most rainfall amounts will be .50″ to .75″ for some. There could also be icy spots with temperatures falling below freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be great with sunshine and highs in the mid-40s and even better Monday with sunny skies and highs above normal around 50!

We will just have some cold mornings at the bus stop until we see lows warm up by the end of the week and highs getting back to the 60s!

