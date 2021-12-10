By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you happen to see a massive Vincent Van Gogh head in Oakland on Friday morning – no need to be alarmed, it's a planned stop.
The 92-foot-tall hot air balloon is stopping in Oakland on a cross-country journey in honor of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in town.
It's launching on Flagstaff Hill at 8:00 a.m. and will float in the area for about two hours.
They’re also holding a social media contest while the balloon floats in the air.
All people will need to do is get a picture of the balloon and post it to social media.
The first 100 posts will win a pair of tickets to the exhibit.