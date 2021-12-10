HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A historic part of the Strip District is on its way down.

A New York-based company, the Acram Group, is getting a million-dollar grant to demolish the old Wholey Building, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Fund provided the money for the demolition.

The company had initially applied for a $6 million grant to redevelop the site.

Plans include four new towers as high as 14 stories with green, plant-covered roofs.