By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A historic part of the Strip District is on its way down.READ MORE: Judge Denies Sheldon Jeter's Request For A New Trial
A New York-based company, the Acram Group, is getting a million-dollar grant to demolish the old Wholey Building, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times.READ MORE: Third Suspect Charged In Deadly Donora Shooting
Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Fund provided the money for the demolition.
The company had initially applied for a $6 million grant to redevelop the site.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Firefighters Union's Grievance Over City Vaccine Mandate Granted
Plans include four new towers as high as 14 stories with green, plant-covered roofs.