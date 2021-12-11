By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) – On Saturday, the Swissvale community came out for good food and a good cause.
Boomerang Bar and Grill was packed with people ordering just one thing – sausage sandwiches.
The reason for all the similar orders was that proceeds from the sandwiches benefit the Free Care Fund.
The 68th annual KDKA UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show will happen on Thursday.
Phone banks will be open from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and match partners will double donations.
The Free Care Fund helps ensure no child goes without medical care because their family can’t afford it.