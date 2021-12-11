By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After Kentucky and several other central states were hit hard by storms and tornadoes overnight, a Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help those in need.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation will be assisting three food banks in those areas: Dare to Care, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

They will also send food from local Pittsburgh food banks and any other relief supplies as recovery efforts continue.

They are taking donations online that will go towards disaster recovery.

While Kentucky took a significant amount of damage, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee all were in the storms’ paths, leaving the people there to pick up the pieces.

At the latest count, CBS News reported that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimates that the death toll is above 70.

One of the worst impacted areas was in Mayfield, Kentucky, where dozens of people working in a factory are believed to have been killed after the roof caved in.

