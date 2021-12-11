PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Disaster relief teams and organizations in Pittsburgh and around Pennsylvania are already helping those affected by the destructive tornadoes.

Brother’s Brother Foundation is making sure families don’t have to worry about their next meal while cleanup efforts begin.

Tragedy struck several states when catastrophic tornadoes touched down in six states, killing dozens of people.

Help is on the way from Pittsburgh as Brother’s Brother is providing support to food banks in hard-hit communities.

“As people are dealing with, essentially the homes being damaged or in this case, the death toll is over 100 From what I’m gathering, you know, often those who no longer have access to home and there really need to get some sort of food nourishment,” said Ozzy Samad, President of the Brother’s Brother Foundation.

Assistance is headed to Dare To Care in Kentucky, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

More food banks could be added to their list.

They’re also sending a wide variety of supplies to affected areas.

“When you are a first responder, something that’s really important is you know, being saved yourself in terms of the COVID situation,” Samad said. “We are sending, you know, various types of PPE, but in addition to that, we are also responding we intend to send a number of tarps that were donated, fortunately by one of our local corporate partners, and also hard hats, gloves, and so on.”

Donations can be made online to the Brother’s Brother Foundation and helping them be a light during this dark time can help families start picking up the pieces.

“So this is just our initial response and right now what we’re doing is evaluating the situation and seeing how we are going to follow up subsequently,” Samad said.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania Region is on stand by and at the ready to mobilize support.

The Salvation Army also has four units from Pennsylvania in Arkansas and Kentucky to evaluate damage with more crews en route.