By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PORT VUE (KDKA) — A reward could be available for information about whoever left a starving dog in a plastic tote.
The White Oak Animal Safe Haven is collecting donations to put towards the reward.
They say a retired police officer found the dog in the sealed plastic container yesterday in Port Vue.
However, vets were unable to save it.
The shelter named the dog Deena.
They’re asking anyone who may know something to contact them.