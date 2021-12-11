HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
The dog later died due to the severity of her condition.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Content Warning: Graphic Imagery In Above Video

PORT VUE (KDKA) — A reward could be available for information about whoever left a starving dog in a plastic tote.

The White Oak Animal Safe Haven is collecting donations to put towards the reward.

They say a retired police officer found the dog in the sealed plastic container yesterday in Port Vue.

However, vets were unable to save it.

The shelter named the dog Deena.

They’re asking anyone who may know something to contact them.