By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A former Westmoreland County judge has died.
David Regoli passed away unexpectedly on Thursday.
He served on the Lower Burrell City Council for 16 years and cared deeply about the community.
In 2014, former Governor Tom Corbett appointed him to the bench to fill a vacancy.
Regoli’s funeral is being handled by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.