NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – A man was caught on film lurking outside of two homes and tried to enter a vehicle early on Thursday morning.
According to police, the prowler was in the East Allegheny School residential area just before 4:00 a.m., and police were provided with security camera footage.
The man is described as having a thin build, wearing baggy pants and a hooded jacket with a facemask.
They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 412-823-1111.
