By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN (KDKA) – “He is not a dangerous person, but just a very old, grinchy man.”READ MORE: Court Declares Ohio Man Was Wrongfully Imprisoned For 20 Years
As Christmas approaches, the Pitcairn Police are having a bit of fun on their social media channels.READ MORE: Silver Line Service Will Be Disrupted Through Wednesday
On Friday night, the department posted to their Facebook page that the Grinch did not appear for a sentencing date and is wanted.
“The Pitcairn Police Department ask for the help [of the public] in locating this very grinchy man,” the post read. “He is described as being green in color and wearing a Santa suit.”MORE NEWS: Former Westmoreland County Judge, David Regoli, Passes Away Unexpectedly
However, the department advised the public that the Grinch will be around the community on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. handing out candy and that children should “take the candy and teach him a lesson.”