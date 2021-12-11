HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITCAIRN (KDKA) – “He is not a dangerous person, but just a very old, grinchy man.”

As Christmas approaches, the Pitcairn Police are having a bit of fun on their social media channels.

On Friday night, the department posted to their Facebook page that the Grinch did not appear for a sentencing date and is wanted.

“The Pitcairn Police Department ask for the help [of the public] in locating this very grinchy man,” the post read. “He is described as being green in color and wearing a Santa suit.”

However, the department advised the public that the Grinch will be around the community on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. handing out candy and that children should “take the candy and teach him a lesson.”