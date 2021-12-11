By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – And then there were four…and the Panthers are one of them.

For the first time in program history, the Pitt volleyball team is heading to the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball National Semifinals.

With a 3-1 win over No. 6 Purdue at the Fitzgerald Field House, the Panthers punched their ticket.

The Panthers will take on the winner of No. 2 Texas and No. 10 Nebraska on December 16 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Start time will be determined at a later date.

This is the third program in Pitt Athletics history to make it to an NCAA National Semifinal, joining the men’s basketball team in 1941 and men’s soccer in 2020.

They’re also the first women’s team in program history to make the semifinal.