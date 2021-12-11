By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced that Pittsburgh Carmalt will be closed on Monday due to a high volume of reports of non-COVID-related illness.
The district physician and the Allegheny County Health Department have determined the illness is likely norovirus.
Norovirus is an illness that is primarily transmitted through contact with stool or vomit and then touching contaminated surfaces. The very contagious virus has common symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and sometimes loss of energy, mild headaches, and low-grade fevers.
On Monday, the district maintenance team will clean the building thoroughly.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, December 14.