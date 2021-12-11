By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A judge ordered a man from Penn Hills to be detained after a federal court hearing.

The FBI says that the man preyed on hundreds of teenagers using social media.

According to the investigators, Kaung Myat Kyaw used Snapchat accounts to extort sexually explicit images and videos from dozens of minors.

These girls were in Pennsylvania, across the country, and in other countries as well.

Investigators say he used a phishing scheme to steal any lewd images he found on their accounts and threaten to send them to their contacts — if they didn’t perform certain hazing-like tasks.

A judge determined that Kyaw, who is originally from Myanmar, could be a potential flight risk, and they decided to detain him.

If convicted, he could face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

If anyone is being exploited or the victim of a crime, they can report the incident to 1-800-CALL-FBI.