By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Stowe Township overnight.
Police heard reports of the stabbing around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
They found the victim in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue.
Police have a suspect in custody, and investigators are determining whether or not to press any charges.
