HOW TO DONATEKDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Stabbing, Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Stowe Township overnight.

READ MORE: Reward Could Be Offered For Information About Emaciated Dog Left In A Tote

Police heard reports of the stabbing around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Parents Of 3-Year-Old Child Who Died In Fire Charged With Neglect

They found the victim in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue.

Police have a suspect in custody, and investigators are determining whether or not to press any charges.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Temperatures In The 60s, Wind Advisory This Afternoon

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details