By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANONSBURG (KDKA) – In the wake of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Department of Health’s school mask mandate, Canon-McMillan School District is reverting to its original health and safety plan making masks optional.READ MORE: Seneca Valley Keeps Masks For Students Due To High COVID-19 Transmission In Butler County
The plan will take effect on Monday, December 13.READ MORE: Pa. Department Of Health Urging Teens 16 And 17 Years Old To Get COVID Booster Shot
Despite the plan to make masks optional once again, the district is encouraging everyone to continue to wear them as COVID-19 cases and transmission rates remain high in the region.MORE NEWS: Diocese Of Pittsburgh Will Continue To Require Masks Inside All Catholic School Buildings
Canon-McMillian has also said that guidance and protocols are “continuously under review and subject to change at any time.”