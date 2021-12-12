PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Geminid Meteor shower will peak Monday night into Tuesday morning.

While this can be a great show, you will have to time out your viewing around the Moon, which will brightly be shining in the sky.

After the Moon sets early Tuesday morning, (3:12 a.m. in Pittsburgh), the sky will become dark enough to see these Geminid meteors until dawn.

While perfect conditions could yield 150 meteor sightings an hour in optimal conditions, it would be more realistic to expect around 50-60.

To see these, find a dark spot away from light pollution and give your eyes a while to adjust to the darkness.

While the Geminid meteors seem to radiate from the constellation Gemini, they can be seen in any part of the sky, so just look up!

You do not need special equipment to see them either!

Now, the peak is Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the Geminids are visible a few days before and after, so if you’re outside, look up!