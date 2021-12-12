By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite the Penguins getting healthier, another forward is now on injured reserve.
The team announced on Sunday that they have placed forward Jake Guentzel on injured reserve.
Earlier this week, Head Coach Mike Sullivan called Guentzel's status "week-to-week."
In 24 games, Guentzel has scored a team-leading 15 goals and 27 points.
The Penguins currently find themselves on a four-game winning streak, collecting victories over the Canuckks, Kraken, Capitals, and Ducks.
On Tuesday, they’ll welcome the 2021 Stanley Cup finalists, the Montreal Canadiens to PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m.