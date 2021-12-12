MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — It was an early November morning, but it felt like Christmas for the Terrells.

“The first time I saw my bed I was like ‘Ooo! My bed!’ And then I jumped on my bed so happy,” said Trinity.

But it wasn’t Santa who made this special delivery to the Terrells.

Instead, it was the non-profit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), which builds beds for children who don’t have one.

“I was very very happy that they were able to bring them beds, so then that way they could sleep comfortably, so they didn’t have to sleep on the air mattress anymore. They didn’t have to sleep on the couch or the floor,” said Marissa Terrell, Trinity’s mother.

Trinity and her three siblings are four of about 80 children who now have a brand-new bed thanks to SHP.

It’s a national organization, but now there’s a local branch in Mars.

Elaine and Ed Snyder, along with their friend David Nock, started it back in February.

After 15 years of retirement, the Snyders decided to get back to work, and they say it’s been worth every second.

“Three to 4% of kids in the U.S. do not have a bed, and it’s amazing what you see out there when you start,” said Elaine. “Because I thought: ‘Who needs a bed? Everybody has a bed.’ But they don’t.”

Now they’re living by the motto: no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

The Snyders say about 20 volunteers work in this Rochester warehouse to build a bunk or twin beds from scratch.

“We can do 15 beds in about 5 hours,” Ed said. “It’s a simple process, but the sanding is time-consuming.”

SHP also brands the bed and they top it off with a colorful comforter and pillows.

They’ll transport it to children in certain parts of Butler, Beaver and Allegheny counties.

“Once we get the bed assembled, they’re on it right away,” said Ed. “It’s so good to see them smile and sometimes you can’t get out of the house. They want you to stay and talk to them. It’s fulfilling.”

“I’m glad I can help and I’m glad I can bring my friends to help too because I think we’re very fortunate and I think we need to give back,” said Cindy Magdinec, who volunteers.

And during this season of giving, the Terrells found their reason to also pay it forward.

“I feel really happy that they did this for us. They are really kind,” said Tristan. “If they ever come back, I want to do something for them.”

“It made me feel like I wanted to get involved,” said Marissa. “It made me feel kind of good that there are people out there that takes the time out to do stuff like that for people.”

And that’s the main message the Snyders wanted to convey.

“I want them to know that somebody cares about them,” said Elaine. “That somebody will help them if they need help threw their life. That this is somebody out there who really cares.”

SHP hopes these children will sleep better at night, in their own bed and know they are loved.

The Snyders have a goal to build a total of 100 beds by March.

They’re also looking for volunteers and donations – monetary or bedding and pillows.

Go to their website for more information.