NEW YORK (KDKA) — College football’s most prestigious award was handed out last night.

And Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett did not win the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took home the award.

Pickett was one of the four finalists in New York City last night, but he finished third in the final voting.

But he took home several other awards for his efforts this year.

He threw for a team-record 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns this season.

He also became Pitt’s all-time leader in completions, passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns.

And with the peach bowl 18 days away, Pickett is still undecided on whether he’ll suit up for the Panthers.