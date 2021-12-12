NEW YORK (KDKA) — College football’s most prestigious award was handed out last night.
And Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett did not win the Heisman Trophy.READ MORE: Operation Troop Appreciation Celebrates Veterans At Annual Christmas Party
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took home the award.
Pickett was one of the four finalists in New York City last night, but he finished third in the final voting.READ MORE: 2 Children Slain In Shooting Remembered In Prayer Vigil
But he took home several other awards for his efforts this year.
He threw for a team-record 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns this season.
He also became Pitt’s all-time leader in completions, passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns.MORE NEWS: Seneca Valley Keeps Masks For Students Due To High COVID-19 Transmission In Butler County
And with the peach bowl 18 days away, Pickett is still undecided on whether he’ll suit up for the Panthers.