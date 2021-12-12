By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon was packed with people and enthusiasm on Sunday.
They weren’t, however, celebrating the holidays.
They were welcoming home the 6-A state football champions.
The Blue Devils won their first-ever state title on Saturday, ending the reign of Saint Joseph’s Prep, who were the winners of the state championship the past three years.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling, holding this trophy, you have this whole community behind us, it’s indescribable, this feeling is just terrific,” said quarterback Joey Daniels.
"It's an unbelievable feeling, holding this trophy, you have this whole community behind us, it's indescribable, this feeling is just terrific," said quarterback Joey Daniels.

"It's the biggest thing you hope for, that the kids understand what they've done for this community," said Head Coach Bob Palko. "It's just cool to see this community come out and support these kids."
The state title might be Mt. Lebanon’s first, it’s Coach Palko’s second, he won in 2001 while coaching West Allegheny.