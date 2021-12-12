By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — Another local school district in the Pittsburgh region has given an update on its mask policy.

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against the K-12 mask mandate on Friday, it left the decision of masking up to individual schools.

North Hills School District said on Sunday its face mask policy will be dependent on the COVID-19 transmission rates in the county.

Whenever transmission rates are high or substantial, North Hills schools will require masks in school facilities.

The CDC says that transmission rates are high in Allegheny County right now, meaning the masks will stay.

However, masks are now not mandated for extracurricular activities or weekend events.

If the county lowers to moderate transmission, masks will only be required for unvaccinated people in buildings during the school day.

The only scenario in which masks would not be required for anyone at any time would be if the county gets to a low transmission rate.

Norwin School District, in Westmoreland County, has made masks for their students optional in school buildings, and the Diocese of Pittsburgh is still requiring masks inside schools.